Body of 5-year-old-boy discovered in Port St. Lucie

The body of a 5-year-old boy, Neymir Luka Valere, was discovered by Port St. Lucie police in a neighborhood lake late on Nov. 17.

PSLPD were responding to a call in the 5200 block of NW Wisk Fern Circle which reported Valere as missing. Valere was nonverbal and on the autism spectrum, PSLPD said.

He was last seen in his home at about 4:30 p.m., and was was discovered missing shortly before PSLPD received the 911 call.

Road patrol, K9 units, drone pilots, the Marine Unit, the Dive Team, detectives, and a St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Air Unit all joined in the search for Valere. At around 11:30 p.m., his body was recovered from the lake.

As of writing, PSLPD do not suspect foul play. The investigation is still active and ongoing.