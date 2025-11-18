Deputy fired, arrested on stalking charges in Indian River County

An Indian River County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested on charges of stalking and was promptly fired from his position on Nov. 17.

Sam Earman, son of District 3 Indian River County Commissioner Joseph Earman, is a 10-year veteran of the IRCSO. He faces charges of stalking and criminal misuse of agency computers.

“He was driving around this lady’s residence. He was outside his assigned patrol area. He was doing things on duty that were very inappropriate. He was sending text messages, he was cyberstalking her, he was physically stalking her,” Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said.

Flowers said his office is committed to holding people accountable for their actions, even if they hold positions of power, referencing another case last week in which a doctor, Christopher Olenek, who had inappropriately touched more than 20 patients, was arrested.

“Whether you’re a doctor, or a deputy, or anybody in a trusted position, we’re going to hold you accountable,” he said.

As with the Olenek case, an initial search of Earman’s phone found that there may be more people affected. Flowers referred to some of the messages found on the phone as “disturbing.”

Earman used agency computers to gather information on the woman he was stalking, including locating her home address.

“We’ve identified other victims already,” Flowers said.

Flowers said investigators are actively asking for additional victims to come forward, as Earman allegedly utilized multiple online platforms.

“He was reaching out through social media, there was many different ways that he’s reached out to victims,” he said. “We want to hear from you.”

Anyone who has been stopped or contacted by Earman in person or on social media is urged to contact the IRCSO at 772-569-6700 and ask for Detective Kerrie Crawford, or email kcrawford@ircsheriff.org

“He’s tarnished the badge. It’s an awful day,” Flowers said.

Earman was held at the Indian River County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Initial complaints filed to the IRCSO date back to July of this year, with the investigation beginning shortly thereafter.