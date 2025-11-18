FWC seizes venomous reptiles from Vero Beach home

VERO BEACH — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigators seized several venomous reptiles from a Vero Beach residence on Nov. 17 after responding to a request for assistance from the Indian River Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies had gone to the home on an unrelated warrant when FWC officers were called to help. Inside, investigators found an Egyptian cobra, snouted cobra, western diamondback rattlesnake, Gaboon viper, flat-nosed viper, bush viper and a Mexican beaded lizard.

Officials said the resident did not have any of the required permits to possess the reptiles. A total of 29 misdemeanor citations were issued, including violations for possession of venomous reptiles without a permit, unsanitary conditions, lack of clean water, missing enclosure identification and no approved secondary containment.

All of the reptiles were seized and transported to a permitted facility, where they were placed in secure enclosures and provided with fresh water.

Maj. John Wilke, FWC Captive Wildlife Section Leader, said the collaboration between agencies allowed investigators to intervene in a case of unlawful and unsafe reptile ownership.

“The FWC is committed to enforcing established regulations. Irresponsible keepers not only endanger the animals involved but also create a harmful and inaccurate perception of responsible reptile owners,” he said.

The FWC said it takes wildlife violations seriously and encouraged the public to report any concerns through its Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922) or online at MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert.