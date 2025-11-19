Counterfeit $20 bills circulating in Martin County, sheriff warns

MARTIN COUNTY — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents and businesses about an increase in counterfeit $20 bills being circulated in the county.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fake bills can be difficult to identify at first glance, and several businesses have already been affected. Officials are urging anyone who accepts cash, including vendors, retail employees, restaurants and private individuals, to carefully verify currency before completing transactions.

The sheriff’s office shared several suggestions for spotting counterfeit bills, including checking for color-shifting ink that should change on the number “20” in the lower right corner when tilted, feeling for raised printing and distinctive paper texture, and looking for a security thread that glows green under UV light. Officials also recommend using counterfeit detection pens, comparing questionable bills to known genuine currency and trusting instincts if anything appears unusual in texture or print quality.

Authorities also advised small businesses to take extra precaution when asked to break $20 bills for change. In some cases, suspects have taken cash and quickly left before clerks discovered the bills were fake.

Anyone who encounters a suspected counterfeit bill or believes they have been victimized is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.