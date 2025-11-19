Santa for Seniors gift drive launches in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The Senior Resource Association Foundation has launched its annual Santa for Seniors gift drive, an effort that provides holiday gifts to homebound older adults throughout the county.

Each year, more than 1,000 donated items are collected, packaged and delivered to seniors who rely on the organization’s services. According to the association, for many participants, these gifts may be the only ones they receive during the holiday season.

“Year after year, businesses, organizations and the community show up with generosity and heart,” Senior Resource Association President and CEO Karen Deigl said in a statement. “Thanks to their continued support, we’re able to bring joy, comfort and a sense of connection to seniors who might otherwise feel forgotten during the holidays.”

The group is accepting donated gifts through several methods, including purchasing items from its online wish list, dropping off donations at listed businesses or at any of the association’s three sites during business hours: 694 14th St. in Vero Beach, 815 Davis St. in Sebastian, and 4385 43rd Ave. in Vero Beach. Donors may also shop through an Amazon wish list, arrange to host a collection box or schedule a pickup by Dec. 12.

The program is supported by sponsors including Florida Power & Light, Marine Bank and Trust, Cleveland Clinic, Walmart, Sunrise Rotary Vero Beach and White Glove Moving and Storage, along with staff and volunteers.

“There’s something heartwarming about watching a senior’s face light up when they receive their gift,” SRA Foundation Executive Director Robyn Orzel said. “It’s not just about the present — it’s about being remembered, being valued and feeling the warmth of community.”

Donations must be submitted by Dec. 12 and gifts will be delivered by Dec. 24. More information and wish list details are available at SeniorResourceAssociation.org. Those with questions may contact events coordinator Robyn Thompson at 772-569-0760, ext. 239, or events@sramail.org