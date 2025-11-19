St. Lucie County commissioners appoint Katherine Barbieri as county attorney

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — St. Lucie County commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Katherine Barbieri as the county’s next attorney during a special meeting held to review candidates for the position.

The board had been considering a new list of applicants brought forward by S. Renee Narloch & Associates, the firm conducting the search. Consultant Renee Narloch told commissioners the second round of recruiting produced a smaller pool.

“As you know, we had three candidates last time that we had moved forward. Those candidates withdrew from our process, and we were directed by the board to go out and recruit additional candidates,” Narloch said. “What you have now is a short list of candidates who applied. I'm going to say the second go-around, there's, I believe, nine candidates total. As you'll see, there are some candidates who applied first time around that reapplied.”

Narloch said there were fewer new applicants than expected but highlighted one notable candidate, former Stuart city attorney and city manager Michael Mortell.

“There weren't as many new candidates on this list as I had anticipated or wanted, but I do want to mention a particular candidate that did apply, Michael Mortell,” Narloch said. “Michael served as the city attorney for the city of Stuart from around 2013 to 2023, at which time he was named the city manager in 2023, and he separated from the city, I believe, in October of this year.”

Narloch said Mortell’s experience made him a strong contender.

“As the attorney, as you know, the city of Stuart has a lot of the similar challenges that St. Lucie County has in the way of a lot of growth management, a lot of contracts, a lot of land use,” she said. “I did a preliminary with Michael, and I do think that he's a very solid candidate as far as his experience is concerned. I think it's very similar to what you have, and I think he's a solid attorney.”

Even so, commissioners made clear that Barbieri, the interim county attorney, was already the primary focus. Narloch said she also discussed the position with Barbieri.

“I did have a couple of conversations with Katherine throughout the last 60 to 90 days, and I find her to be very solid,” Narloch said. “I think you know that she's worked for the county for a very long time in the county attorney's office under your prior county attorney as a deputy.”

County Administrator George Landry told commissioners they could choose to bypass the search entirely.

“Under Florida statute, you get the two positions, and you can either appoint them, you can direct hire,” Landry said. “It's more or less what is the will of the board and the direction of the board and how you want to do it.”

Commissioners Kathy Townsend and Larry Leet expressed support for Barbieri but initially favored continuing the process.

“We have a process and we have a policy,” Townsend said. “I would like to have more conversations with Ms. Barbari[e], and there are also … two other that have submitted applications. Also to be fair about this because of policy … I would like for her to officially submit a resume.”

“I think we do owe the process to be completed and to keep our minds open and to finish it,” Leet said.

Commission Chair Jamie Fowler said she originally hesitated to move forward with Barbieri due to concerns about her willingness to pursue the job but ultimately changed her position.

“Ms. Barbieri was a victim of my same type of mentality of, do I want that spotlight?” Fowler said. “It's not that, can she do it? A hundred percent she can do it. Two hundred percent she can do it.”

Commissioners James Clasby and Erin Lowry fully supported promoting Barbieri.

“I'm completely comfortable moving forward with Katherine as our next county attorney. I think she's done an incredible job,” Lowry said.

A motion to appoint Barbieri passed unanimously, officially naming her St. Lucie County attorney.