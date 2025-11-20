Fort Pierce to host meet-and-greet with finalists for police chief

FORT PIERCE — The city will hold a public meet-and-greet next week for the finalists in the search for a new chief of police.

The community event is intended to give residents an opportunity to speak with the candidates, learn about their backgrounds, hear their priorities for public safety and ask questions, according to the city.

“This event is an important opportunity for our community to engage directly with the candidates and share in the process of selecting our next Chief of Police,” City Manager Richard D. Chess said in a statement. “We encourage all residents to attend and be part of this collaborative effort.”

The meet-and-greet is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the River Walk Center, 600 N. Indian River Drive.

For more information, residents may contact the City of Fort Pierce at 772-467-3000 or visit the city’s website.