St. Lucie school board approves new NIL policy for student-athletes

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — The St. Lucie County School Board unanimously approved a new policy governing name, image and likeness (NIL) use for student-athletes during its Nov. 18 meeting. The motion was recommended by St. Lucie Superintendent Dr. Jon R. Prince.

The policy recognizes the rights of student-athletes to benefit from NIL activities while requiring compliance with Florida law, State Board of Education rules, School Board policies and Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) bylaws. Failure to comply may impact an athlete’s amateur status, according to the policy.

NIL will allow for student athletes to profit from endorsements, social media, and public appearances, providing that they follow the restrictions.

Under the rules, students are prohibited from using or referencing school or FHSAA uniforms, logos, mascots or other identifying marks in NIL activities. They also may not monetize their NIL using school-owned equipment, names, copyrights or products.

The policy also states student-athletes may not endorse or promote third-party goods or services during school- or district-sponsored events or FHSAA activities, nor may they reference school or FHSAA accolades or championships in compensated NIL activities.

A list of prohibited product categories includes adult entertainment, alcohol, tobacco, vaping and nicotine products, cannabis, controlled substances, prescription pharmaceuticals, gambling and sports betting, weapons and ammunition, political or social activism and NIL collectives.

The district emphasized that NIL opportunities cannot be used to recruit athletes to attend specific schools.

NIL collectives — independent entities that provide incentives to student-athletes — are not affiliated with the School Board or district, the policy states. District employees, athletic staff and representatives of school athletic interests are prohibited from participating in NIL activities as outlined under FHSAA rules.

Student-athletes who pursue NIL opportunities are solely responsible for determining whether agreements affect eligibility with organizations such as the NCAA, NAIA or NJCAA. The policy encourages students to seek legal and tax advice before entering NIL agreements.

The policy takes effect immediately.