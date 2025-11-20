SWAT raid on Rosser Boulevard leads to five arrests, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE — Five people were arrested Wednesday after an undercover investigation led police to execute a search warrant at a home on the 4000 block of Rosser Boulevard, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

SWAT officers assisted detectives in the operation, which resulted in the arrests of Damaris Castillo, Francisco Castillo, Darryle Jackson, Denise Reed and David Martin, police said.

Investigators reported seizing fentanyl, cocaine, MDMA, methamphetamine, 4.6 pounds of cannabis, THC cartridges, drug paraphernalia, packing materials, four firearms and a significant amount of cash inside the residence.

Police said the group was taken into custody on multiple felony charges. No additional details about the charges have been released.

The department said its officers began the search after undercover detectives developed probable cause to obtain the warrant.