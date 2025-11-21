Deputy killed, two critically injured in Vero Beach eviction shooting

An Indian River County sheriff’s deputy was killed and two others were critically injured Nov. 21 during what began as a routine eviction call at 1137 Governors Way in Vero Beach.

Deputies and a locksmith arrived to remove resident Michael Halberstam from the home. Upon entering the entryway, Halberstam retrieved a firearm and began firing at them, Sheriff Eric Flowers said.

Terri Mashkow, 47, a 25-year deputy with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, was shot and killed in the exchange.

Deputy Tino Arizpe was struck in the shoulder and retreated into the garage. He was taken to Longwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, where he is recovering.

The locksmith on the scene, who's name is not yet released, was also shot and critically injured and is undergoing surgery.

Arizpe fired his weapon during the altercation, and Halberstam was struck multiple times. Halberstam is in critical condition and undergoing surgery. It is currently unknown whether Mashkow discharged her weapon.

Halberstam had been served an eviction notice by his mother. Flowers said the sheriff’s office received seven calls to the address this month from Halberstam’s mother, who was outside during the incident.

Halberstam has a 2006 narcotics charge and a 2015 misdemeanor assault charge in Virginia. Flowers said no existing charges would have prevented him from legally possessing a firearm.

Initial investigation indicated Halberstam had recently been let go from his job at UPS and had posted troubling messages online about the Sheriff’s Office. Flowers said he was not someone actively on their radar.

Flowers said Mashkow’s death marks the second line-of-duty death in Indian River County in the past century. Mashkow began as a county dispatcher 25 years ago, served 20 years in patrol and was assigned to the legal process civil unit in 2023.

The sheriff’s honor team will transport Mashkow for a police procession.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken. I’ve worked my entire career with Terri,” Flowers said. “Our team will feel this forever. Terri was an amazing deputy.”

The incident remains under investigation, and additional information will be released.