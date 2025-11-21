Fort Pierce sets Jan. 13 runoff election for City Commission District 2

The CIty of Fort Pierce has scheduled a special runoff election for Jan. 13, 2026, to determine the Fort Pierce City Commission District 2, Seat 2 representative following former commissioner James Taylor's resignation after he was arrested on child exploitation charges in July. Only registered voters who live in District 2 are eligible to participate.

Gertrude Walker, St. Lucie County supervisor of elections, said residents still have time to register to vote ahead of the runoff.

“The voter registration deadline for the City of Fort Pierce Run-Off Election is December 15, 2025,” Walker said. “Many convenient options are available online such as registering to vote, requesting a Vote-By-Mail Ballot or checking the status of your voter record at www.slcelections.com or you can visit any office location.”

Early voting will take place daily from Jan. 3 through Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Renaissance Business Park, 4132 Okeechobee Road in Fort Pierce.

Voters will have a choice between the two run-off candidates, Chris Dzadovksy and Jaime Beth Galinis, who received the highest number of votes on Nov. 4.

Eligible voters may request a vote-by-mail ballot until Jan. 2, 2026.

For more information, contact the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections at 772-462-1500, by email at elections@slcelections.com or on the St. Lucie Supervisor of Elections website