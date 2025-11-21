Indian River County Sheriff's Office successfully rescue missing 86-year-old

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office located and rescued an 86-year-old man with dementia who had been missing since Nov. 16.

Donald Keaton was reported missing at 6:18 p.m. Nov. 16 and was found three days later at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 19. He had wandered from his residence and was discovered in a wooded area near the Trans-Florida Central Rail Trail pedestrian overpass.

Sheriff’s drone operators spotted Keaton after detecting what they described as a faint heat signature beneath dense vegetation.

“It was such a tiny heat signature, he was hidden under those palms,” Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said.

Flowers said the drone team spent more than 26 hours operating the devices, compared to the usual two or three hours during typical searches.

“Without this technology, he would not be alive today,” he said.

Officer Ryan Matthews, who was operating the drone with his brother, Officer Kris Matthews, said Keaton inadvertently revealed part of his heat signature.

“It sounds like Donald was moving the saw palmettos, trying to get himself up,” he said. “In doing so, he ended up breaking some, which ultimately ended up opening a small portion of his body to the sky.”

Despite the limited signal, the officers decided to investigate.

“My brother and I decided any heat source, no matter how small, we were going to check out,” Ryan Matthews said.

Keaton’s wife, Joyce Keaton, thanked law enforcement for their persistence.

“I just thank you for not giving up and saving my husband,” she said.

She said Keaton is doing well after the rescue and is receiving treatment at the hospital, where he is expected to be dismissed soon.

The search was a multi-agency affair, with collaborations with the FWC, FDLE, Brevard County Sheriff's Office, and the Sebastian and Fellsmere police departments.