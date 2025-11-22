Health officials share safety guidance for the holiday season

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County is urging residents and visitors to take steps to stay healthy and safe during the holiday season, offering tips on food handling, physical and mental health, and travel safety.

The agency advises thawing meat in the refrigerator or in a sink filled with cold water that is changed every 30 minutes, rather than leaving it on the counter, where harmful bacteria can grow. Officials also recommend keeping raw foods separate from cooked foods and washing hands, utensils and surfaces frequently to avoid cross-contamination.

The department cautions against consuming raw batter or dough made with eggs or flour because of the risk of E. coli and salmonella.

A food thermometer should be used to ensure proper internal temperatures, and hot foods should be kept above 140 degrees Fahrenheit while cold foods should remain below 40 degrees. Hot and cold leftovers should be refrigerated within two hours, and insulated containers or ice packs should be used to keep foods at safe temperatures when traveling.

Officials also encouraged residents to maintain physical and emotional well-being during the busy season by finding opportunities for activity, scheduling time to unwind, and using healthier ingredients such as reduced sodium and healthier fats.

They also recommended checking in on others, noting that the holidays can heighten feelings of loss or grief.

Safety reminders for decorating and travel include keeping poisonous holiday plants out of reach of children and pets, securing or covering extension cords, using caution with spray-on artificial snow, ensuring car seats are properly installed, resting before driving and designating a sober driver.

For additional information, residents may contact the Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County.