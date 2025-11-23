Donate
St. Lucie County offers reduced pet adoption fees through Jan. 3

WQCS | By WQCS
Published November 23, 2025 at 12:34 PM EST
Happy dogs
/LifeGemz - stock.adobe.com
/
193336147
Those looking for a pet this holiday season can enjoy reduced adoption fees at the St. Lucie County Animal Shelter

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Residents are being encouraged to adopt a pet this holiday season as the St. Lucie County Public Safety Department hosts a reduced-fee adoption promotion through Saturday, Jan. 3.

Adoption fees for all dogs and cats are half price during the promotion. In addition, the five dogs that have been at the shelter the longest will be eligible for free adoptions, supported by community partners and the county’s Animal Safety Division.

Adoptable animals can be viewed on the shelter’s website. Those interested can also call 772-462-8120 for information about specific pets.

The St. Lucie County Animal Shelter, located at 3404 W. Midway Road in Fort Pierce behind Midway Veterinary Hospital, is open by appointment Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The shelter closes daily from 1 to 2 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 772-462-8120 during business hours.
WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS