Community mourns as second victim dies after Indian River County eviction shooting

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Authorities released additional updates this week following the Nov. 21 shooting during an eviction call in Vero Beach that left two people dead and another injured. The suspect involved has since died, and the surviving deputy wounded in the shooting has been released from the hospital.

The incident occurred when deputies and a locksmith arrived at 1137 Governors Way to remove resident Michael Halberstam from the property. Sheriff Eric Flowers said Halberstam opened fire as they entered, striking Deputy Terri Sweeting-Mashkow, Deputy Tino Arizpe and a locksmith later identified as 76-year-old David Long.

Sweeting-Mashkow, a 25-year member of the agency, died at the scene. She has since been posthumously promoted to sergeant, the Sheriff’s Office announced Nov. 22. Funeral service details will be released later.

Halberstam was shot during the exchange after Arizpe and Sgt. Gary Farless returned fire. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries the afternoon of Nov. 22.

Long, who had been hospitalized in critical condition, died Nov. 23. The Sheriff’s Office described him as a respected professional who was simply performing his job during the eviction process.

“Our hearts are broken once again by this tragic news,” Flowers said in a statement. “His loss, following Sergeant Mashkow’s, is a reminder of the sacrifices made, not just by our sworn deputies, but by the everyday heroes who assist us.”

Arizpe, who was struck in the shoulder, was released from Lawnwood Hospital around noon Nov. 23 and is recovering at home.

The sheriff’s office previously reported that Halberstam had recently been terminated from his job at UPS and had posted concerning messages about the agency online. His mother, who was outside the home during the shooting, had called deputies to the address seven times earlier in the month. His past criminal record included a 2006 narcotics charge and a 2015 misdemeanor assault charge in Virginia.

Flowers said no existing charges would have prohibited him from legally possessing a firearm. Investigators have not yet confirmed whether Sweeting-Mashkow fired her weapon during the exchange.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone wishing to offer support to the affected families may contact agency representative Tori Moore.

Dozens of law enforcement escorted Mashkow's body during a processional to the Medical Examiner's Office in Fort Pierce on Nov, 21.

Anyone who wishes to offer support, resources, or assistance can contact the sheriff's office point of contact Toni Moore by phone at 772-321-8344 or by email at Tori.moore@ircsheriff.org.