Torino Regional Park groundbreaking set for Dec. 9 in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — Work is set to begin on Torino Regional Park, a 195-acre project that city officials say will become the largest park in Port St. Lucie.

The city will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 5601 NW North Torino Parkway, between NW Conley Drive and Delcris Drive.

The park is intended to blend recreation with natural surroundings and was developed with extensive community input, according to the city.

It is planned around a “Play Forest” concept inspired by Florida’s environment, and will include amenities for residents of all ages, such as a playground with forest-themed structures and an interactive water feature.

“Our residents have told us they want more access to green spaces – places where families can come together, neighbors can connect and everyone can enjoy the vibrant beauty of our community,” Mayor Shannon Martin said in a statement. “Torino Regional Park will be exactly that: a space designed for connection, activity and enjoyment of the outdoors that make Port St. Lucie such a special place to live.”

The groundbreaking will launch the first phase of development, focused on establishing infrastructure and major features. Planned amenities include:



Playground with nature-themed play structures

Interactive splash pad

Pickleball courts

Covered basketball courts

Covered pavilions

Walking and biking trails

A future skate park shaped by community input

Open green space for events and leisure

The city has released a virtual fly-through rendering that illustrates the planned design and layout of phase one. Additional information is available on the city’s website.