Port St. Lucie city employee arrested after alleged online threats

PORT ST. LUCIE — A Port St. Lucie city employee was arrested Nov. 26 after police received information that he made electronic written threats to kill or cause bodily harm on social media, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Police said the report was received just before 11:30 a.m., prompting a brief lockdown at City Hall “in an abundance of caution” to ensure public safety.

Detectives determined the threats were not directed toward the city or its employees, police said. The investigation found the posts stemmed from a domestic-related matter.

Police said probable cause was established to charge 24-year-old Shemar Antwan Jerome with one count of written electronic threats to kill or cause bodily harm (domestic) and violation of out-of-state probation.

City officials were notified of the arrest, and Jerome’s city credentials and access have been revoked, according to police.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional information may be released later, police said.