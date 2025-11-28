Fort Pierce names three finalists for police chief position

FORT PIERCE — Three candidates have been selected as finalists in the City of Fort Pierce’s search for a new police chief, the city announced.

The finalists are Vernon L. Hale III, Mirtha V. Ramos and David M. Smith, chosen after what the city described as a competitive, nationwide process.

Hale has 30 years of law enforcement experience and previously served as chief of police for the Galveston Police Department in Texas and assistant chief for the Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland. He is a doctoral candidate at the University of Phoenix and holds a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of North Texas. He lives in Aubrey, Texas.

Ramos has 28 years of experience and previously served as a division chief with the Miami-Dade Police Department and chief of police for the DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia. She earned a Master of Professional Studies in psychology of leadership from Pennsylvania State University and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Lynn University. She lives in Decatur, Georgia.

Smith has 24 years of law enforcement experience. He served as commander of the Personnel Bureau for the Prince William County Police Department in Virginia and currently serves as commander of Eastern District Operations. He holds advanced degrees in executive leadership and criminal justice education and lives in Dumfries, Virginia.

The finalists are scheduled to interview with the mayor and city commissioners Dec. 3. A public meet-and-greet is planned for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the River Walk Center, 600 N. Indian River Drive.

The city manager is expected to present a final recommendation to the City Commission on Dec. 8.