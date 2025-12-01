Blunt-force trauma found in death after fire at Fort Pierce home, investigators say

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A person found dead inside a fire-damaged home Nov. 28 night did not suffer gunshot wounds, despite initial observations suggesting otherwise, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

An autopsy revealed the victim sustained multiple blunt force trauma injuries, investigators announced in a Nov. 29 update.

“Following the autopsy, investigators have confirmed that the victim did NOT suffer gunshot wounds as initially believed based on early observations at the scene,” the update said. “Although preliminary findings and visible injuries suggested the possibility of multiple gunshot wounds, the Medical Examiner determined that the victim had, in fact, sustained multiple blunt force trauma injuries.”

Deputies and St. Lucie County Fire District personnel responded to a reported residential structure fire at about 8:10 p.m. Nov. 28 in the 600 block of South Market Avenue after a 911 caller reported the blaze. Fire crews extinguished the fire and located a deceased individual inside the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

A search warrant was executed at the home, and early examinations suggested the person had been shot multiple times along with other injuries. The State Fire Investigator assisted with the arson-related portion of the investigation.

The victim has been identified, but the name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Detectives are continuing to follow leads, and the case remains an active homicide investigation, the sheriff’s office said. Additional details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office at 772-462-7300.