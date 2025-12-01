Orange Avenue to close temporarily Saturday for Christmas Train arrival

FORT PIERCE — Orange Avenue will be closed for about an hour Saturday, Dec. 6, as the Florida East Coast Railway’s Christmas Train arrives in Fort Pierce.

The train is expected at the Orange Avenue railroad crossing at 12:15 p.m., according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Orange Avenue will be closed from North 2nd Street to U.S. Highway 1 from noon until approximately 1 p.m. Police urge motorists traveling in the area to use alternate routes. Access to the city’s parking garage will be available through the Marina Way entrance.

Event activities will take place only on the west side of the railroad tracks.

The annual toy train, operated by Florida East Coast Railway in coordination with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, runs from Miami to Jacksonville. Toys for Tots representatives will collect donations at each stop for distribution in local communities.