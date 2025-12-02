Memorial service held for fallen Indian River County Sergeant Terri Sweeting-Mashkow

VERO BEACH — A memorial service was held Dec. 2 at the Corporate Air Hangar in Vero Beach to honor Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow, who was killed in the line of duty during a shooting on Nov. 21. The venue at 2614 Airport N. Drive, which can accommodate 3,300 people, was filled with community members, local officials and state dignitaries.

Mashkow, 47, was shot and killed during what deputies described as a routine eviction call that escalated when the resident, Michael Halberstam, opened fire. The locksmith on the scene, David Long, was also killed. Halberstam was shot by deputies and later died of his injuries.

Mashkow’s death is the second line-of-duty death in the agency’s history.

Among those in attendance were Gov. Ron DeSantis, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, Congressman Mike Haridopolos and others. Members of Mashkow’s family were also present.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers opened the service by offering condolences.

"On behalf of myself, the men and women in the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, and a grateful and saddened community, I offer my sincere sympathy and condolences for the tragic, untimely and wholly unnecessary loss of our Terri," he said.

The Honor Flag — a commemorative U.S. flag first brought to Ground Zero after 9/11 and used in tens of thousands of police and military funerals — was placed on Mashkow’s casket for the service.

Flowers said the agency had received significant support following Mashkow’s death, including calls from FBI Director Kash Patel, Sen. Rick Scott and all 60 Florida sheriffs.

"All of these people who reached out to us did not just recognize the pain and sorrow of our agency, but of our whole community," he said.

Mashkow began her career as a dispatcher 25 years ago before becoming a deputy in 2003 after graduating from Indian River State College. She served for 20 years in patrol and was assigned to the legal process civil unit in 2023.

Her awards included a Lifesaving Award in 2008, Honorable Service in 2015, Exceptional Duty in 2019 and the Grand Cordon in 2020. She was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Cross and Medal of Honor.

Retired deputy Kathy Gibson, a close friend, described Mashkow’s dedication.

"Terri was an excellent cop. She handled her business, and did so with the upmost strength, honor, and courage," she said. "Her work ethic and love for the job was tremendous."

DeSantis ordered United States flags in Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings and grounds throughout Indian River County from sunrise to sunset on Dec. 2 in her honor.