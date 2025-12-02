Multiple cold fronts set to bring cooler temps to the Treasure Coast

The Treasure Coast is expected to see cooler temperatures beginning Dec. 2 and continuing into the weekend as multiple cold fronts move across Florida, according to the National Weather Service.

"We're actually going to be getting a series of cold fronts over the next five days or so. The first front is actually going to be pushing through tonight and then be south of the area by tomorrow morning," said Robert Haley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Melbourne.

Haley said temperatures on the Treasure Coast are expected to dip into the mid to upper 50s on Wednesday night, Dec. 3, before warming again shortly after.

"By Thursday night, Friday morning, we're already back into the 60s again. Daytime highs will be coolest on Wednesday and Thursday. It's still going to be in the mid to upper 70s, probably the upper 70s both days," he said.

Ahead of the front, Haley said there is a chance of thunderstorms later on Dec. 2.

A second cold front is expected Sunday, Dec. 7, and is projected to bring even lower temperatures.

"By Monday and Tuesday morning, we're looking at lows back in the 50s again. Tuesday morning might even be into the low 50s," Haley said.

Haley noted the forecast for Sunday and beyond is still several days out and could change as the week progresses.