Port St. Lucie officer wounded, suspect killed in shootout

PORT ST. LUCIE — A Port St. Lucie police sergeant was injured and a suspect was killed Monday evening during an exchange of gunfire after officers responded to a reported disturbance, police said.

Around 6:08 p.m. on Dec. 1, officers were called to the 11000 block of SW Lake Park Drive. During the response, officers encountered a man armed with a rifle who ignored verbal commands issued through a patrol vehicle’s PA system and began firing, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Officers returned fire. During the gunfire exchange, Sgt. Erik LeVasseur, a veteran with the department, was shot twice in the face, police said.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Frankie Salvatore Riccio, opened fire a second time and attempted to flank officers who were using a patrol vehicle for cover by repositioning himself and firing at close range, according to police. Officers again returned fire, and Riccio was struck and died at the scene.

LeVasseur was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Medical Center in Fort Pierce for treatment. Medical staff are optimistic about his recovery, police said. The department said an update on his condition will be provided once confirmed.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public and the area has been secured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was notified and is conducting an independent investigation, which is standard in officer-involved shootings.

Police Chief Richard Niemczyk was expected to hold a press conference at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at police headquarters to release additional details. The investigation remains active.