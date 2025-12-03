Child struck by pickup in Stuart crosswalk; driver charged

STUART — A 12-year-old child was airlifted to a West Palm Beach hospital Monday after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the Stuart Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of Bayou Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The child was in a marked crosswalk when a red Chevrolet pickup traveling eastbound hit the pedestrian.

Officers and Stuart Fire Rescue personnel provided aid at the scene before the child was flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center for evaluation. Police said it appears the injuries were not serious.

According to an update from the department, the driver has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while license suspended with knowledge and cited for failing to yield the right of way at a crosswalk.

The crash remains under investigation.