Health advisory issued for Charlie Leighton Park after high bacteria levels

PALM CITY — The Florida Department of Health in Martin County has issued a water quality advisory for Charlie Leighton Park after recent testing showed elevated levels of Enterococcus bacteria, exceeding state recreational water quality guidelines.

Tests completed Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, found that water at the park, located at 2701 SW Cornell Ave., did not meet the criteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health. As a result, officials are advising against all water-related activities at the location due to an increased risk of illness.

Enterococcus bacteria is commonly used as an indicator of contamination that can pose health risks to swimmers. Exposure to high levels of the bacteria has been associated with gastrointestinal illness, as well as skin, eye, ear and respiratory infections, particularly among children and people with weakened immune systems.

The advisory will remain in effect until follow-up testing confirms that bacteria levels have fallen below the accepted health standard. Test results are available on the DOH-Martin website, and additional information can be obtained by calling 772-221-4090.