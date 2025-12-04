St. Lucie County 4-H to host Opportunity for All Benefit Gala in January

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — St. Lucie County 4-H will host its third annual Opportunity for All Benefit Gala from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17, at Adams Ranch, 26003 Orange Ave. in Fort Pierce.

Proceeds from the event will benefit local 4-H youth through senior scholarships and camp and event scholarships for those wishing to attend summer camps and 4-H-sponsored events, including Executive Boards, iLead, Florida 4-H University and Florida 4-H Legislature.

The adult-only fundraiser will include a dinner featuring Adams Ranch steaks, baked potatoes, vegetables, salad and dessert. A professional DJ, a full cash bar and a silent auction are also planned.

The Doris M. Carter Family Foundation is offering a matching donation of $10,000 for the event.

St. Lucie County 4-H is a nonprofit organization serving youth. The St. Lucie County 4-H Association is an exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, and donations are tax deductible.

Tickets are limited and available through the St. Lucie County 4-H Office or through Eventbrite. More information is available by contacting Terri Zuidema at the St. Lucie County Extension Office at 772-462-1285, by email at tzuidema1@ufl.edu, or through the St. Lucie County 4-H Facebook page.