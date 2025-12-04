Stuart police arrest Virginia man after early-morning chase and crash

STUART — A Virginia man was arrested after leading Stuart Police on an early-morning vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash and foot search on Nov. 29, authorities said.

The suspect, Craig Willingham Jr., 34, of Manassas, was taken into custody after fleeing a traffic stop and later being located on a second-story apartment balcony with the assistance of a K9 unit and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit.

A Stuart Police officer with the Traffic Enforcement Unit attempted the traffic stop after a vehicle failed to stop before entering Northwest Federal Highway from the North Shore Plaza area.

Although the driver initially appeared compliant, he fled as the officer returned to his patrol car, making an illegal U-turn and speeding northbound with his headlights off. A pursuit was initiated.

The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle while attempting an improper turn onto Northwest Baker Road and crashed into a telephone pole, then fled on foot.

Stuart Police officers, including the K9 team, established a perimeter, and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. With help from MCSO Aviation, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident.

A search of the vehicle revealed cannabis and paraphernalia, and the driver’s license was determined to be suspended, police said.

Willingham was charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest without violence, driving while license suspended with knowledge, leaving the scene of a crash, possession of cannabis under 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing.