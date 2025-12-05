City manager selects out-of-state commander for Fort Pierce police chief

FORT PIERCE — City Manager Richard D. Chess has selected David M. Smith, a commander with the Prince William County Police Department in Virginia, as his choice to serve as Fort Pierce’s next police chief.

Chess announced that he completed a review of the finalists for the position and chose Smith, who currently serves as commander of Eastern District Operations in Prince William County. Smith brings 24 years of law enforcement experience and has previously served as commander of the department’s Personnel Bureau.

His background includes leadership in patrol operations, personnel management, strategic planning and community engagement. His education includes a graduate certificate in criminal justice education, a master’s degree in executive leadership and a bachelor’s degree in management.

“This selection reflects the City’s dedication to securing a strong, forward-thinking leader who will continue building trust, advancing accountability, and strengthening partnerships throughout our community,” Chess said. “Commander Smith’s experience and proven leadership make him a compelling candidate to serve the residents of Fort Pierce.”

Chess is scheduled to formally present his recommendation to the Fort Pierce City Commission during its regular meeting on Dec. 8, when the commission will discuss and consider the appointment.

City officials described the selection as the next step in what they characterized as a transparent and diligent process to fill the department’s top leadership position.

The recommendation comes as residents and city leaders have increasingly called for a local candidate to be chosen.

At the most recent Fort Pierce City Commission meeting, a number of residents spoke in support of reconsidering internal candidate Caleb Gillette. Commissioner Michael Broderick and Mayor Linda Hudson have both pushed to revisit Gillette’s candidacy. Gillette has served with the Fort Pierce Police Department for two decades and currently holds the position of interim deputy chief.

Gillette and the other local internal candidates were removed from consideration before the final round of interviews on Dec. 3.