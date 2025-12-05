Port St. Lucie Police sergeant making recovery after being shot twice in face

On Dec. 4, Port St. Lucie Police Chief Leo Niemczyk provided an update on the condition of Sgt. Erik Levasseur, who was critically wounded during a gunfire exchange Dec. 1.

Levasseur was shot twice in the face while responding to a call in the 11000 block of Southwest Lake Park Drive. Police said suspect Frankie Riccio, 32, was armed with an AK-47 when officers arrived and began firing at them.

Officers returned fire, striking Riccio, who died at the scene. Levasseur was transported to HCA Lawnwood for treatment.

He has since undergone multiple critical surgeries. In the update provided by Niemczyk, the Port St. Lucie Police Department said it is confident Levasseur will recover.

“We feel he's out of the woods,” Niemczyk said.

However, officials remain guarded about the extent of his recovery. Bullet shrapnel was discovered near his eyes, which required surgery to remove.

“To this point, we're not aware of the level of his eye function,” Niemczyk said.

Levasseur has since been transferred to a medical facility in Orlando for the eye surgery, which was done on Wednesday. For safety reasons, the hospital where he is being treated has not been disclosed.