Three Tampa men charged in rooftop burglary at Treasure Coast Mall

MARTIN COUNTY — Three Tampa men have been charged in connection with an October rooftop burglary at the Treasure Coast Mall following a months-long investigation into what authorities describe as an organized theft ring targeting businesses across multiple states.

Detectives with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office identified Herbert L. Davis III, Michael McCray and Tyrone Howard as the suspects in the Oct. 21 burglary. Investigators said the three men cut a hole in the mall’s roof and spent hours inside a local business stealing hundreds of high-end sneakers.

Shortly after the burglary was discovered, the agency’s Criminal Investigations Division identified the group and began tracking their movements. Detectives conducted surveillance as the suspects attempted additional crimes and gathered evidence linking them to as many as a dozen rooftop burglaries across Florida and into Georgia.

Authorities believe the theft ring is responsible for approximately $1 million in stolen merchandise. The investigation also credits Detective Ryan Pearlman for his role in the case.

Officials said the arrests closed the investigation and prevented additional crimes from occurring throughout the region.