Leadership transition announced at St. Lucie County Economic Development Council

PORT ST. LUCIE — After 12 years as president of the Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County, Peter J. Tesch will step into an advisory role, with Wes McCurry set to become president and chief executive officer and Rachel Savela promoted to the newly created position of chief operating officer.

Effective Jan. 1, 2026, McCurry will assume the role of president and CEO, while Savela will take on the COO position.

When Tesch began his tenure in 2014, 53% of property values in the county’s largest city had been erased during the Great Recession, unemployment stood at 8.6%, prominent economic development projects had failed, and the EDC was at a critical crossroads.

By December 2025, officials said the county’s unemployment rate had aligned with national trends, property values had tripled from $23.8 billion in 2014 to $74.4 billion in 2025, and 24,267 jobs were added from January 2014 through December 2024.

From 2017 to 2024, under Tesch’s leadership, the EDC supported 85 business expansions and relocations totaling 16.5 million square feet of new development, helped create 12,935 projected new jobs and retain 6,743 existing jobs. More than $1.87 billion in capital investment and $4.36 billion in economic output was added to the county’s economy, representing approximately 17% of the total St. Lucie County economy.

“Under Pete's leadership, the EDC has accomplished so much in strengthening our region's economy and partnerships,” said EDC Chair Azlina Goldstein. “I'm grateful for his vision, and confident that with Wes McCurry as our new president and Robert Barfield as the new chair - supported by the EDC's talented staff — the organization is poised for even greater success and more opportunities for the community we serve.”

“While the stars certainly aligned along the way, and significant support and investment by the county, the municipalities of Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce, Florida Power & Light Company, the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority and private investors in the EDC made an enormous impact, navigation along the path for much of the economic development success over the past 12 years was charted and championed by Pete Tesch,” said Robert Barfield, the incoming chair of the EDC board of directors.

“After twelve years serving as St. Lucie EDC president and close to 38 years as an economic development practitioner, it is my desire to step aside and relinquish my leadership position. It has been an amazing career journey for me and my very best, most productive and fulfilling years have been here in St. Lucie County,” Tesch said.

Tesch will remain with the EDC in a part-time capacity as senior advisor for strategic initiatives. His focus will be on workforce development with Treasure Coast Center for Economic and Educational Development, the 501(c)3 nonprofit incorporated by the EDC in 2023. He will also support a funds development campaign for both organizations.

Before joining the EDC, Tesch served as president of Peterson Hill Partners LLC, an economic development consultation and site selection firm. He was president and CEO of Ocala/Marion County Economic Development Corporation from 1997 to 2012 and was named the 2012 Eunice Sullivan Economic Development Professional of the Year by the Florida Economic Development Council.

Tesch was named an Economic Development Rock Star in 2023 by Southern Business & Development and one of Florida’s 500 most influential business leaders by Florida Trend in 2024. The EDC received an Excellence in Economic Development Award from the International Economic Development Council in 2022.

McCurry joined the EDC a little more than three years ago as senior vice president leading business attraction and retention. The former Port St. Lucie community development director previously oversaw development of the city’s jobs corridor. Before that, he led planning, development and operations for Tradition on behalf of Fishkind & Associates and as president of the Tradition Development Company. He also served as vice president and planning director for Core Communities during Tradition’s master planning phase.

“The EDC has ascended new heights, having its most successful outcomes ever over the past few years and currently has a staff ‘dream team’ with no peers,” Tesch said. “Now is the opportune time to pass the reins to Wes McCurry, a consummate professional and trusted leader. Wes will bring new energy, vision and, most importantly, tangible results to the organization and community.”

“I’m honored to step into this role at such a pivotal moment for St. Lucie County. Our community is growing, our momentum is strong, and I’m committed to work alongside our private, public, and education partners to building on that foundation to attract high-wage industries, strengthen our workforce pipeline, and support the businesses that call St. Lucie home,” McCurry said.

McCurry previously served as chairman of the EDC’s board of directors in 2018 and is a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a degree in urban studies.

Savela, who joined the EDC in April 2022 as business manager, was promoted less than two years later to director of investor engagement before being named the organization’s first chief operating officer. In her new role, she will oversee business operations for both the EDC and TCCEED, investor relations and development, human resources and events management.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce Rachel Savela as the EDC’s very first chief operating officer. With Rachel’s quiet leadership style and unassuming professionalism, she has already transformed the organization’s business operations, significantly upgraded its visibility in the community and heightened our investors’ engagement in and enthusiasm for the EDC,” Tesch said.

“I’m honored to step into this new role and work alongside Wes and the EDC team as we continue to take the organization to new heights,” Savela said. “As someone who has lived in St. Lucie County my whole life, I’m eager for the economic opportunities the EDC will create for our community in the future.”

Savela holds a master’s degree in business administration from Florida Atlantic University and has 12 years of experience in operations management. She also worked for St. Lucie Public Schools for 17 years, beginning as a first-grade teacher and later teaching career and technology education courses at Northport K-8 in Port St. Lucie during her final eight years with the district.