Fort Pierce City Commission confirms new Chief of Police appointment

FORT PIERCE — The Fort Pierce City Commission on Dec. 8 unanimously backed the appointment of David M. Smith as the city’s next police chief, confirming City Manager Richard Chess’ recommendation after a search shaped by strong public support for an internal candidate.

Smith, a commander in the Prince William County Police Department in Virginia, was one of seven finalists. Chess said Smith stood out during interviews.

“All of them are qualified,” he said, “But once you go through the interview process, it’s about presentations, about performance, about articulation, communication, interpersonal skills, and the ability for that individual candidate to actually be able to cross all the areas of the city.” Chess added that Smith “has a fresh approach to community policing, community-focused policing.”

Smith’s appointment followed sustained calls from residents and from the Fort Pierce Police Department’s union to promote Assistant Chief Caleb Gillette. Commissioner Michael Broderick and Mayor Linda Hudson also publicly encouraged consideration of an internal candidate.

Ahead of the meeting, FPPD Sgt. Troy Carter sent commissioners an email clarifying the union’s position.

“Although the union publicly endorsed an internal candidate for chief of police, I want to confirm that the union is in alignment and agreement with the selection of David Smith,” Carter wrote. He added that Smith “was highly impressive during the meet and greet and reflects the values and corroborative work approach that we will move this department forward.”

Commissioners indicated that Smith earned their support during interviews. Commissioner Arnold Gaines said he valued Smith’s focus on collaboration.

“One of the things he talked about was working with the city manager, working with the city commission and making changes at the police department,” Gaines said. “After the interview and I interviewed everybody else, I thought that he would be the best candidate.”

Commissioner Curtis Johnson said he was prepared to support the appointment, while emphasizing accountability.

“I look forward to your support and our support of this candidate you’re bringing forth,” he said, “but just know too, that we’re listening and we’re watching and we’re observing and we want to give support.”

Broderick, who had previously voiced support for an internal hire, said he found Smith “a very qualified candidate” after speaking with him at length.

He said Smith was enthusiastic about aligning police initiatives with broader city efforts, recalling Smith’s reaction: “‘What can I do to support that initiative? Can I be involved in those discussions to give a policing input on that?’”

Broderick also asked Smith about internal promotions.

“He said ‘I don’t intend to bring anybody from where I’m at,’” Broderick said. “He says, we are going to work with the team that we have locally.”

Hudson said Smith’s background in personnel and management influenced her support.

“I think that that says a lot about somebody building a team and knowing how to manage the human component of a job,” she said. She noted that Smith “had done some extensive homework on our police department as well as our city.”

Smith, in his cover letter to the city, described leading crime-reduction strategies that used “a data informed, evidence-based approach,” resulting in decreases in robberies, burglaries and motor vehicle thefts in his district.

He wrote that he has emphasized community partnerships, officer wellness programs and accountability, and that he oversees more than 130 staff members across a 100-square-mile patrol area.

The commission’s vote moves the city into contract negotiations with Smith. The city attorney said the previous police chief’s salary and benefits will serve as the baseline for those discussions.