Port St. Lucie to break ground on Torino Regional Park

PORT ST. LUCIE — The City of Port St. Lucie will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 9, for Torino Regional Park, a 195-acre project planned along North Torino Parkway.

The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at 5601 N. Torino Parkway, between Northwest Conley Drive and Delcris Drive. City officials said the park will be the largest in Port St. Lucie.

The park’s design is based on a “Play Forest” concept and was developed with community input, according to the city. Planned amenities are intended for visitors of all ages, including a playground with forest-themed “pods” and an interactive water feature with elements designed for different ages and abilities.

“Our residents have told us they want more access to green spaces – places where families can come together, neighbors can connect and everyone can enjoy the vibrant beauty of our community,” Mayor Shannon Martin said. “Torino Regional Park will be exactly that: a space designed for connection, activity and enjoyment of the outdoors that make Port St. Lucie such a special place to live.”

The Dec. 9 ceremony marks the start of the first phase of development, which will establish initial infrastructure and amenities.

Plans for the first phase include a playground with nature-themed structures, an interactive splash pad, pickleball courts, covered basketball courts, covered pavilions, walking and biking trails, a future skate park shaped by community input, and open green space for events and leisure activities.