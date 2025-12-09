Child dies after go-kart crash at Port St. Lucie entertainment center

PORT ST. LUCIE — A child died Sunday following a go-kart crash at Urban Air in Port St. Lucie, according to police.

Port St. Lucie police said 911 dispatchers received a call at about 8:51 p.m. Saturday from staff at the business at 9020 S. U.S. 1 reporting an accident involving a child. Officers arrived to find the juvenile being treated by St. Lucie County Fire District personnel.

The child was airlifted to HCA Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce for medical care. Police said Sunday they were notified the child had died from her injuries.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the crash. Police said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified, as required.

No additional details have been released, as the investigation remains active.