Prescribed burn planned this week at Hawks Hammock Preserve

STUART — The Florida Forest Service, working with Martin County’s Environmental Resource Division, plans to conduct a prescribed burn Dec. 9–10 at the Hawks Hammock Preserve parcel in Palm City, officials announced.

The burn area will include about 140 acres of pine flatwoods and marsh habitat located south of Interstate 95 and north of Southwest Markel Street. The preserve will be closed during the operation and is expected to remain closed for one to two days afterward.

Officials said the planned fire is intended to reduce the risk of future wildfires and improve the health of the ecosystem. According to the release, prescribed burning mimics natural fire cycles, reduces long-term undergrowth and lowers the chance of destructive wildfire. Burned areas often see increases in native plants, birds and other wildlife.

Prescribed fires are conducted only when weather conditions are appropriate, and the decision to proceed is made each day after reviewing the fire weather forecast. Officials said efforts were made to limit smoke impacts, though residents may experience temporary inconveniences.

The release advised nearby residents to bring pets indoors, cover pools and hot tubs, slow down when driving through smoky areas, close windows, store outdoor furniture and stay inside if they have respiratory issues.

Martin County regularly partners with the Florida Forest Service, which manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides assistance on millions of acres of private and community forestland while working to protect homes and natural resources from wildfire.

Residents can find more information at the county’s website.