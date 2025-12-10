Postcards promising ‘immediate repairs’ flagged as scam, St. Lucie County says

St. Lucie County’s Emergency Management Division is alerting residents about a postcard scam reported by the Florida Department of Emergency Management.

Officials said the cards falsely claim to be from the Emergency Management Office in Tallahassee and may state that “if you have recent hurricane, storm or fire damage, you can get ‘immediate repairs’ with no out of pocket cost.” The mailers also list a “claim expiration date” of Dec. 31.

According to the county, no state or local programs currently offer repair coverage of that kind, and the claims on the postcard do not correspond to any recent Florida disasters. The cards are not from St. Lucie County or the state.

Residents are advised not to share personal or financial information with the sender. Anyone uncertain about a mailing or phone call can contact St. Lucie County Emergency Management at 772-462-8219.

Preparedness resources and information about signing up for the county’s emergency notification system are available at ReadyStLucie.org.