Vero Beach Airport braces for JetBlue debut amid construction and parking concerns

VERO BEACH — JetBlue’s first-ever flights to Vero Beach Airport begin Dec. 11, and airport officials say they are ready for the expected increase in travelers — even as terminal construction and parking pressures continue to draw community attention.

Airport Director Todd Scher said the launch will likely bring more people through the terminal, though the exact number is still unclear.

“We do expect an increase in passenger traffic. How much of an increase remains to be seen,” Scher said. “As far as being prepared, we are as prepared as we can be at this point.”

JetBlue will begin daily service from Boston and New York, adding new commercial activity at a time when airport renovations are still underway. Scher said construction will not affect JetBlue’s arrival.

“Construction is ongoing, and temporary passenger walkways to/from airline aircraft are established, as well as a temporary baggage claim area,” he said. “There should be no effect on JetBlue’s arrival.”

With work continuing inside and outside the terminal, Scher advised passengers to build in extra time.

“Arrive early and pack your patience,” he said.

Parking availability has been a hot topic in Vero Beach, with residents frequently raising concerns to city leaders. Scher said the airport currently has “approximately 500” parking spaces available, with overflow long-term parking on grass lots near the terminal.

Construction on the terminal renovation project is expected to be completed in April or May, he said.

The work will still be underway when American Airlines begins service to Vero Beach in February 2026, and parking capacity will remain unchanged, according to Scher.

“The Terminal renovation project will still be ongoing, and there will be no changes in parking capacity, when American begins service to Vero Beach in February 2026,” he said.