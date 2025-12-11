Port St. Lucie police say injured sergeant is alert after surgery

PORT ST. LUCIE — The Port St. Lucie Police Department on Tuesday released an update on Sgt. Erik Levasseur, who was critically injured in an officer-involved shooting on Dec. 1.

Surgeons successfully removed additional bullet fragments discovered during medical evaluations on Dec. 9, according to the department. Police said the shrapnel was lodged deeper than initially expected, but the procedure was successful.

Levasseur is awake and alert and remains in the Trauma Intensive Care Unit at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

Police said Levasseur is awaiting further consultation on possible reconstructive surgery to his face. His eyes sustained significant trauma, and while he currently has no vision, doctors told the department it will take time, healing and potential future procedures, including eye surgeries, before they can better determine his long-term outlook.

Medical staff confirmed there are no concerns of brain damage, police said. His tracheostomy remains in place in preparation for any additional surgeries.

According to the department, Levasseur is aware of the support he has received from colleagues and the community and has been moved by the response.

Police asked the public to continue keeping Levasseur, his family and the department in their thoughts as his recovery continues. Further updates will be provided when appropriate, the department said.