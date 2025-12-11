Stuart commission names Collins mayor, selects Reed as vice mayor

STUART — The Stuart City Commission voted unanimously to promote Vice Mayor Christopher Collins to mayor this week as Commissioner Campbell Rich concluded his time in the position. The decision to choose a new vice mayor, however, led to a longer discussion.

Commissioner Laura Giobbi began the process by nominating Commissioner Sean Reed. Rich urged the board to consider Commissioner Eula Clark instead, pointing to the city’s long history of rotating leadership.

“There is a succession that the city has followed for over 100 years now, and that would put Commissioner Clark as vice mayor,” Rich said.

He also raised concerns about changes that could be ahead for the city. Rich said the mayor may soon seek higher office, which could create a vacancy and shift responsibilities quickly.

“If the mayor is seeking election to a higher office, he in fact is going to have to resign fairly shortly,” Rich said.

He added that the move could leave “a commissioner who is only in their second year being mayor” at the same time the city is preparing for a new city manager. “

I just don’t think the city would be well served with Commissioner Reed potentially becoming the mayor in a mere 90 days,” he said.

Rich said his position was based on experience and routine, not doubt in Reed’s abilities.

“This is not to denigrate the abilities of Commissioner Reed, more importantly to acknowledge tradition and understand the value of the experience,” he said.

He also noted that regardless, Reed would eventually become vice mayor or mayor if they followed tradition, as Reed has three years left in his term.

Giobbi said she believed it was time for the city to change course.

“We are living in interesting times, and we need to move forward with some fresh ideas and new ideas,” she said. She added that she was confident Reed would be “up to the task.”

Collins said he shared that confidence and pushed back on the idea that Reed’s appointment could weaken the commission.

“I hate that that’s how this meeting would start off, is by giving any sense that having Commissioner Reed as vice mayor would take anything away from this commission,” he said.

He noted speculation about elections and staffing but added, “I have full faith in Commissioner Reed that he would make an amazing vice mayor.”

Reed told his colleagues he is committed to serving the city.

“As far as my ability up here, my opinion is I do a lot of research for the city residents by sitting in this chair,” he said. “I’m sorry one of my fellow board members might doubt me in my ability. Hopefully the public has faith regardless of what happens with the motion.”

One resident who spoke agreed with Rich that the city should follow tradition and prioritize experience

“Nothing against Commissioner Reed,” she said. “But at this time, when so many things are going on here and in the county, I think we need the most experienced, qualified people to fill in as vice mayor.”

When the vote was called, the commission unanimously approved Reed for the position. Rich supported the decision despite his concerns.

Collins and Reed will serve in their roles for a one-year term unless they step down.