Stuart police arrest postal worker in credit card theft case

STUART — A 28-year-old Palm City woman has been arrested after Stuart police say she stole and used credit cards belonging to an 86-year-old resident.

Police said the investigation began when the victim reported that a credit card she applied for never arrived, but was later used at multiple businesses in Martin, Palm Beach and nearby counties.

Detectives identified 28 fraudulent transactions totaling several hundred dollars, according to the department. A replacement card ordered by the victim was also stolen and used.

Investigators said video surveillance, transaction records and cooperation from several businesses led detectives to identify Olivia Champaine Warren as the suspect. Police said Warren worked for the U.S. Postal Service at the post office closest to the victim’s home.

According to the department, Stuart police worked with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General during the investigation.

Warren was arrested without incident and faces multiple charges related to the criminal use of personal identification information and the fraudulent obtaining of credit cards, police said.