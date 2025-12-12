Martin County Fair clinches lease agreement in narrow vote

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Fair will move forward with plans for a new home after county commissioners on Dec. 2 narrowly approved a long-term lease for 31 acres on Southwest Citrus Boulevard.

Assistant County Administrator George Stokus said the lease establishes an initial 10-year term with the option for three additional 10-year renewals, bringing the total potential duration to 40 years.

He said the Fair Association will be responsible for a series of required improvements detailed in the lease. Those include parking for at least 1,500 general and 60 paved handicap spaces; public restrooms with a minimum of 20 stalls; a fair office; agricultural education space; and hurricane-rated storage of at least 7,500 square feet. Utility and stormwater infrastructure must also be installed according to county standards.

Supporters on the board praised the Fair Association’s efforts to secure a permanent site. Commissioner Edward Ciampi said he trusted the group’s leadership and moved to approve the agreement.

“I’m very pleased to move the ball forward and make a motion to accept the lease agreements that have been agreed to by both parties,” he said.

Commissioner Stacey Hetherington highlighted the fair’s role in local youth programs, calling the lease terms reasonable.

“I think that the lease is very fair… I’d be glad to second it,” she said.

The proposal, however, drew scrutiny from other commissioners. Sarah Heard questioned whether the fair could operate without utility connections and stormwater systems during the early years envisioned under the deal.

"How do you operate for three years without utility connections or stormwater infrastructure?” she asked.

Stokus said the fair’s first two years would follow earlier board direction, and by the third year it would operate a more “rustic” setup using trailer-mounted restroom facilities similar to those at other park venues.

Commissioner Eileen Vargas also raised issues with the lease language, including conflicts between the fair's camping policy and the lease prohibition. She voiced stronger objections over a past instance in which the Fair Association rented the site to a Buick dealership and retained the revenue.

“I don’t do business with people that violate leases and then refuse to come forward and proffer up what is fair and equitable,” Vargas said.

Fair Director Micah Robbins called the Buick matter an error that was corrected once it was brought to their attention.

“We won’t be making that error again,” he said.

Robbins confirmed the rental generated $21,000 and told commissioners the fair would “follow any direction from the Board of County Commissioners” if asked to return the funds.

Vargas ultimately remained opposed, calling the lease “ambiguous” and “conflicting.”

Commissioner Blake Capps sided with the majority after hearing the concerns, saying he felt confident in the proposal and the people involved.

“I think it’s a new day for the fair,” he said.

Before the vote, County Attorney Elysse Elder recommended updating county policy to avoid contradictions with the lease, particularly regarding camping.

“From an ambiguity standpoint, it might be better to clarify that before you adopt it,” he said. Commissioners agreed.

The lease passed 3–2, with Heard and Vargas dissenting.