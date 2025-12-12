Tracking Station Beach Park closed for dune restoration work

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Tracking Station Beach Park is closed through Feb. 27 as crews continue work on the Sector 5 Hurricanes Ian and Nicole Beach and Dune Restoration Project, county officials said.

The county said the closure is required to ensure public safety while heavy equipment moves and places beach-compatible sand throughout Sector 5. The project is designed to rebuild storm-damaged dunes and reinforce the shoreline following erosion caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

All public access to the park — including the beach, parking lot, boardwalk and related facilities — will remain closed until the section of work is complete, officials said.

The Sector 5 project area stretches from about a half-mile north of Tracking Station Beach Park to roughly a quarter-mile south of the Riomar Beach Access.

The county said additional updates will be provided as construction progresses.