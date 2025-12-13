South Carolina man arrested in Stuart child-exploitation case

STUA — A South Carolina man has been arrested following a two-year investigation into child-exploitation allegations, the Stuart Police Department said.

Robert Allen Quick was taken into custody Nov. 13 in Jonesville, South Carolina, after Stuart police worked with agencies in Texas, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service. The case began in 2023 when concerned parents reported disturbing material found on their child’s device, police said.

Investigators used subpoenas and search warrants to track the suspect before locating him out of state. Quick faces charges including computer crimes, enticement of a child, promoting the sexual performance of a child, possession of child sexual abuse material and out-of-state transmission of harmful material to a minor.

Quick has since been extradited to Martin County, where he is being held in jail on a $100,000 bond.

Police urged parents to monitor their children’s online activity and report concerns to law enforcement if they believe a child may be at risk.