Port St. Lucie plans Noche Buena celebration with music, food and holiday lights

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The city will host its annual Noche Buena celebration on Friday, Dec. 19, offering an evening of music, food and holiday festivities on the Event Lawn at The Port District.

The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at 2454 SE Westmoreland Blvd. and will feature a performance by Latin artist Elsten Torres. Torres, known for his work in 1990s Latin rock, is a bilingual performer with two Grammy nominations, two BMI Awards and six Billboard top-10 songs, including a five-week No. 1 hit.

Food trucks serving Latin cuisine will be on site, and officials encourage attendees to arrive early to walk through the PSLinLights holiday display before the main festivities begin.

Admission is free. Guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to support the Toys for Tots drive.