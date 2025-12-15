Port St. Lucie police sergeant transferred to rehabilitation facility

PORT ST. LUCIE — A Port St. Lucie police sergeant has been transferred to a rehabilitation facility as he continues his recovery, the department announced.

Police said Sgt. Erik Levasseur’s condition and medical progress allowed for the move, where he will remain under the care of medical professionals. He will continue to be monitored and evaluated during the next phase of treatment, according to the department.

The location of the rehabilitation facility will not be released because of privacy considerations. Police said no additional medical details are being made public at this time.

The department said it remains encouraged by Levasseur’s progress and expressed gratitude for support from the community, partner agencies and members of law enforcement.

Officials said further updates will be provided as appropriate.