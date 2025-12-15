Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Port St. Lucie police sergeant transferred to rehabilitation facility

WQCS | By WQCS
Published December 15, 2025 at 6:00 PM EST
Sgt. Erik LeVasseur is making a recovery after being shot twice in the face during a police call on Dec. 1
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Sgt. Erik LeVasseur is making a recovery after being shot twice in the face during a police call on Dec. 1

PORT ST. LUCIE — A Port St. Lucie police sergeant has been transferred to a rehabilitation facility as he continues his recovery, the department announced.

Police said Sgt. Erik Levasseur’s condition and medical progress allowed for the move, where he will remain under the care of medical professionals. He will continue to be monitored and evaluated during the next phase of treatment, according to the department.

The location of the rehabilitation facility will not be released because of privacy considerations. Police said no additional medical details are being made public at this time.

The department said it remains encouraged by Levasseur’s progress and expressed gratitude for support from the community, partner agencies and members of law enforcement.

Officials said further updates will be provided as appropriate.
WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS