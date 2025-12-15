Woman charged with attempted murder after early-morning shooting in Stuart

STUART — A 42-year-old Stuart woman was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder following an early-morning shooting Sunday in a residential neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded at about 4:50 a.m. Dec. 14 to a reported shooting in the 900 block of SE Tarpon Avenue. Investigators said the victim was shot in the neck but managed to escape and run toward the police station for help.

Officers rendered aid to the victim, secured the firearm involved and processed the scene, police said. A blood trail and surveillance video showed the victim fleeing through the neighborhood, while a vehicle drove through a nearby field in an apparent attempt to strike him.

Patrol officers detained a suspect matching the description provided. The suspect was identified as Vandra Vanessa Newton, 42, of Stuart, and physical evidence linked her to the incident, police said.

Detectives determined the shooting was intentional and followed a confrontation. The victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Newton was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.