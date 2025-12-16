CareerSource Research Coast launches rural workforce training initiative

TREASURE COAST — CareerSource Research Coast has launched the Rural Grant Initiative, a program providing free career training and upskilling opportunities to residents of the rural communities of Fellsmere and Indiantown.

The initiative is part of CareerSource Florida’s statewide effort to expand workforce development in rural areas through targeted funding and resources. The program is supported by a $2 million statewide Rural Grant Initiative fund administered through local CareerSource boards, including CareerSource Research Coast.

Residents of Fellsmere and Indiantown will have access to career pathways aimed at building skills, improving employability and supporting entry into the workforce, career changes or advancement in current jobs. Training is offered at no cost to participants.

According to CareerSource Research Coast, the program includes career training aligned with local job market needs, skill development and certification courses, support services such as coaching and counseling, and connections to local employers seeking to hire.

Eligibility is limited to residents of Fellsmere and Indiantown. Individuals seeking new skills or career advancement may participate, and veterans, military families and people facing employment barriers are encouraged to apply.

More information is available by contacting CareerSource Research Coast at 866-4U2-HIRE or visiting their website.