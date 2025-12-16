DeSantis budget proposes $1.4 billion for Everglades, water quality projects

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed Fiscal Year 2026-27 state budget includes $1.4 billion for Everglades restoration and water quality projects, continuing a multibillion-dollar investment in environmental efforts across Florida.

The proposed spending plan would bring total Everglades and water quality funding during DeSantis’ second term to $6 billion and total investment during his tenure to nearly $9.5 billion, according to the South Florida Water Management District.

A significant portion of the funding is directed to the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, the long-standing state and federal partnership to restore the Everglades. Of the $810 million dedicated to Everglades restoration in the proposed budget, $681 million is allocated to CERP, including remaining state-funded components of the EAA Reservoir.

The budget also includes $50 million for projects aimed at reducing harmful discharges to the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie estuaries and $79 million for the Northern Everglades and Estuaries Protection Program and dispersed water storage projects.

The district said the proposed budget builds on record investments made during DeSantis’ first term, when he signed $3.3 billion for Everglades protection and water quality, followed by a call at the start of his second term for a $3.5 billion investment over four years.

In a statement to the Florida Legislature, South Florida Water Management District Governing Board Chairman Chauncey Goss said the budget reflects continued environmental priorities.

“Promises made, promises kept,” Goss said. “Governor DeSantis’ final budget shows that the environment remains a cornerstone of his administration.”

Goss said the funding supports projects that advance Everglades restoration, improve water quality, ensure water supply for people and the environment, increase water storage capacity, reduce damaging discharges from Lake Okeechobee and send more clean water south.

“Since 2019 when Governor DeSantis took office, the District has celebrated over 80 project completions, groundbreakings, and other major milestones – the most in state history,” Goss said.

He said clean water is essential to Florida’s economy and quality of life.

“Our economy depends on clean water. Residents and visitors are depending on us to deliver,” Goss said. “This budget ensures we continue our strong momentum to advance projects that are critical for Floridians and their quality of life.”

The district noted that the funding comes as CERP marks its 25th anniversary and follows a recent agreement with the U.S. Department of the Army to accelerate restoration projects, including components of the Central Everglades Planning Project and the EAA Reservoir.