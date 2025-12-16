St. Lucie County removes most derelict vessels identified in 2025 program

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — St. Lucie County removed the majority of derelict vessels identified in its waterways in 2025 as part of an ongoing effort to reduce environmental risks and navigational hazards, according to county officials.

James Beams, senior project manager with St. Lucie County, said removing derelict vessels is critical to protecting the Indian River Lagoon and surrounding waterways.

“The removal of these vessels is to prevent contaminants such as oil, fuel, or wastewater tanks from leaking into the lagoon,” Beams said. “Derelict vessels also pose the risk of damaging property or navigational markers if they break free and drift with the current or wind.”

Beams said 20 vessels were originally identified when the county took on the program. Of those, 18 vessels have been removed, one vessel returned to compliance and one vessel remains on a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission administrative hold. In addition, three new vessels are under investigation and pending removal.

According to Beams, 11 vessels were removed by the St. Lucie County Pollution Investigation Bureau, five were removed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management, two were removed by FWC through the Vessel Turn-In Program after being identified by county staff, and one vessel returned to compliance.

The total cost of removals this year was $97,700, Beams said. St. Lucie County paid $24,463, while the Florida Inland Navigational District covered $73,237.

Beams said the removal process can be lengthy because it must follow legal requirements.

“The process takes a while because it has to go through due process,” he said. “Once a vessel is identified as ‘derelict’ or ‘at-risk of becoming derelict,’ FWC has to identify the owner of the vessel and send them letters of non-compliance.”

After that step is completed, Beams said FWC provides the county with a removal authorization letter that allows the vessel to be removed.

“FWC will then take the invoices for the removal and send them to the owner and request repayment,” he said.

State funding plays a significant role in supporting the program. Beams said Florida offers multiple grant programs for derelict vessel removal.

“We have a historical relationship with Florida Inland Navigational District (FIND) due to past (and present) projects that they have cost shared in,” he said. “We have taken advantage of their small scale derelict vessel removal grant program that allows counties up to $150,000.00 per calendar year in assistance at a 75% cost share.”

Looking ahead, Beams said some derelict vessels remain in county waterways, but the effort will continue.

“As of now, FWC has 3 Bonafide derelict vessels under investigation in St. Lucie County and 1 on Administrative hold,” he said. “Yes, we will be continuing the Derelict Vessel Program as we move forward.”