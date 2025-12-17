North Dakota man arrested on St. Lucie County fraud warrant

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A 24-year-old man was arrested in North Dakota this week on a warrant issued by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a 2024 investigation into alleged economic crimes involving victims in St. Lucie County.

Kylen Running Hawk was taken into custody Dec. 16, in Bismarck with assistance from local authorities, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The arrest followed the issuance of a warrant stemming from an investigation into multiple alleged economic-related offenses.

Running Hawk was arrested without incident and is being held at the Burleigh County Jail while awaiting extradition to Florida, authorities said.

Under Florida law, Running Hawk faces charges including fraud or swindle involving property valued at less than $20,000, fraud or impersonation for the use or possession of another person’s identification without consent, and grand theft involving property valued at $750 or more but less than $5,000.

The Sheriff’s Office said the arrest reflects continued efforts by Detective Corporal Redler to coordinate across state lines to locate and apprehend suspects accused of defrauding St. Lucie County residents.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities emphasized that all charges are allegations and that Running Hawk is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.